Former Massachusetts transit worker pleads guilty to 13 charges, including larceny, bribery, fraud

A former employee of the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority pleaded guilty Monday to more than a dozen charges, including larceny and procurement fraud, state Attorney General Andrea Campbell said.

Timothy Dockery, 57, of Plymouth, pleaded guilty to 13 charges that also included bribery, accepting illegal gratuities and conspiracy. Dockery was sentenced to one year in jail, with two years of probation after finishing his sentence. Dockery was also ordered to pay $37,860 in restitution.

In one scheme, Dockery worked with a vendor to steal about $38,000 from the MBTA by submitting fake invoices, investigators said. Dockery also allegedly received cash payments from the vendor in exchange for Dockery’s help with MBTA procurements and projects.

A lawyer for Dockery said he is pleased to have the seven-year-old case resolved. “Tim is looking forward to moving on with this chapter of his life closed,” Kevin Reddington said.

Dockery, who worked as a buyer for the transit agency, was indicted in 2017 and suspended by the MBTA.

The Office of the Inspector General began investigating Dockery following a hotline tip in 2014. The attorney general’s office joined the investigation in 2016. The MBTA had also been looking into the matter, according to Campbell’s office.