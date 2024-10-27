Four people hospitalized after multiple crashes in Wilmington

Authorities are investigating multiple crashes in Wilmington, Massachusetts that left four people injured early Sunday morning.

Police say they initially responded to a two car crash at around 4:25 a.m. on Route 93 North at Route 125.

One person was transported to the hospital after being found unresponsive, according to police.

According to authorities, during the investigation of the first crash, a second crash occurred involving a Wilmington Fire Truck.

Three people in the car that struck the fire truck were transported to local hospitals, authorities say.

The extent of their injuries is unknown.