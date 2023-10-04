foxes

Fox hurt by illegal trap recovering from surgery, Arlington police investigating

At least two foxes were wounded by illegal leg traps, Arlington police said, and one had to have its leg amputated

By Asher Klein

Handout photos showing an illegal animal leg trap and a fox that was injured by one in Arlington, Massachusetts.
Arlington Police Department

A fox that had its leg injured in an illegal trap had to have the limb amputated, police in Arlington, Massachusetts, said Wednesday.

It was one of at least two incidents involving leg traps, which have been banned in the state since 1975, that are under investigation in Arlington, police said.

The injured fox was caught Saturday in a garage on Hibbert Street. It was taken to Newhouse Wildlife Rescue, where the injured leg was successfully amputated, police said.

That was a different fox from another one spotted with a leg in an illegal trap earlier in September. That injured animal was reported in the area of Avola and Udine streets in the week of Sept. 15, then again on Sept. 21, police said — they don't know what happened to that fox.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The rescue operation took about three hours.

And on Monday, police said, a sick fox was found near Tower Road and later died after being taken to Newhouse Wildlife Rescue. Police didn't say specifically if the fox had been injured in an illegal trap.

Anyone who has information about illegal animal traps being used in the area was asked to call Arlington police at 781-643-1212.

The fox who was saved by the amputation didn't have bones broken by the trap, but blood didn't begin flowing again after the trap was removed, according to the Chelmsford-based animal rescue.

They said in a Facebook post Tuesday that the fox was up and moving around within hours of the surgery: "He has quickly, and seemingly effortlessly, found a way to balance himself."

And in another post on Wednesday, Newhouse Wildlife Rescue showed the fox wearing a knit sweater — to keep the animal from gnawing at its stitches.

More Mass. animal news

Massachusetts Sep 29

Two stranded dolphins rescued from river in Cape Cod

north reading Sep 26

After Mass. dog died in her care, Conn. dog trainer lied about it, police say

Animals and Wildlife Sep 24

24 gulls needed rescue after getting into a truck full of used cooking oil

This article tagged under:

foxesMassachusettsArlington
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us