Fox hurt by illegal trap recovering from surgery, Arlington police investigating

A fox that had its leg injured in an illegal trap had to have the limb amputated, police in Arlington, Massachusetts, said Wednesday.

It was one of at least two incidents involving leg traps, which have been banned in the state since 1975, that are under investigation in Arlington, police said.

The injured fox was caught Saturday in a garage on Hibbert Street. It was taken to Newhouse Wildlife Rescue, where the injured leg was successfully amputated, police said.

That was a different fox from another one spotted with a leg in an illegal trap earlier in September. That injured animal was reported in the area of Avola and Udine streets in the week of Sept. 15, then again on Sept. 21, police said — they don't know what happened to that fox.

The rescue operation took about three hours.

And on Monday, police said, a sick fox was found near Tower Road and later died after being taken to Newhouse Wildlife Rescue. Police didn't say specifically if the fox had been injured in an illegal trap.

Anyone who has information about illegal animal traps being used in the area was asked to call Arlington police at 781-643-1212.

The fox who was saved by the amputation didn't have bones broken by the trap, but blood didn't begin flowing again after the trap was removed, according to the Chelmsford-based animal rescue.

They said in a Facebook post Tuesday that the fox was up and moving around within hours of the surgery: "He has quickly, and seemingly effortlessly, found a way to balance himself."

And in another post on Wednesday, Newhouse Wildlife Rescue showed the fox wearing a knit sweater — to keep the animal from gnawing at its stitches.