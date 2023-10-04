Foxborough

Foxborough High School logo featuring Native American man discontinued by school board

It's unclear when school district leaders will meet to decide on a new logo

By Munashe Kwangwari

WJAR

A high school logo has been phased out, after the school board in Foxborough, Massachusetts, voted to change it over concerns that the mascot was offensive.

The Foxborough warriors have featured a Native American man on their logo, which will now be discontinued after Tuesday night's board meeting, according to NBC affiliate WJAR.

Three board members voted to change the logo, with one voting not to and another abstaining.

The decision received mixed reactions from people.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

"It's strength, it's courage, it's power, it's never been about being derogatory to anybody," Jamie Kelley, a community member, told WJAR.

"We have a majority of the town and we have Native Americans from the town saying it's disrespectful to change that logo and they just go ahead and change it," Foxborough High School senior Lincoln Moore told the news outlet.

With Tuesday's vote, any equipment and scoreboards that have the old logo will be allowed to stay until their life span runs out. Students and parents will still be allowed to wear clothes with the logo, as well.

However, no new equipment or clothes will be made with the old logo.

It's unclear when school district leaders will meet to decide on a new logo.

More Foxborough news

Foxborough Sep 29

Weekday Commuter Rail service to become permanent at Foxborough Station

Entertainment Sep 25

Colombian superstar Karol G to be the first Spanish-language artist to headline Gillette

This article tagged under:

Foxborough
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us