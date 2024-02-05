Foxborough to host 7 World Cup matches in 2026: What we know

It's one of the biggest sporting events in the world – and it's coming to Massachusetts.

Gillette Stadium in Foxborough will host the FIFA World Cup in 2026. This is big news for soccer fans and big news for Foxborough.

It's seven chances to see World Cup soccer at Gillette Stadium.

Five group stage matches will be played at the stadium from June 13 through June 26. Boston will host knock out round matches: one game in the Round of 32 on June 29 and that big Quarterfinal game on July 9.

There's a little over two years to prepare for these matches on the world stage, but what does that mean for Gillette? The artificial turf will need to be replaced by grass. Several of the venues are expected to widen their surfaces to accommodate a 75-by-115 yard playing field.

This will be a huge boost for tourism in Foxborough – for hotels, restaurants and other businesses in the area.

What's special about this World Cup is it's the first time there's three host countries: the U.S., Canada and Mexico, with 60 host cities in all and 48 teams vying for the World Cup trophy.

One hundred and four games in about one month's time – and it all kicks off in June 2026.

A media briefing about the schedule will take place at 10 a.m. Monday.