Frank DePasquale's Umbria steakhouse opens in Boston's North End this week

A new restaurant with a familiar name is on the verge of opening in the North End of Boston.

According to a Facebook post from local restaurateur Frank DePasquale, Umbria is planning to open this week on Hanover Street, and as mentioned in an earlier article here, it is moving into the space that had been home to Ristorante Fiore until closing toward the end of last year.

The new spot is an Italian steakhouse and will be opening the roof deck that Fiore was known for sometime during the following week. Based on reservations being taken for Umbria, it appears that the restaurant opens on Thursday, though we will try to confirm this.

The previous incarnation of Umbria had once been located on Franklin Street in the city's Financial District, and that place was also a steakhouse.

The address for Umbria in the North End is 250 Hanover Street, Boston, MA, 02113. Its website can be found at https://umbrianorthend.com/

