Friday is ideal beach day to start Memorial Day weekend

Storms from Thursday pushed Worcester, Massachusetts, to the 10th all-time wettest May on record. That was helped along by two record daily rainfalls, mind you. Despite all the wet weather of late, the next two days are going to dazzle and delight.

Highs Friday spike into the mid-80s as the humidity is whisked away and the sun blazes overhead. It’s the ideal beach day if you can swing it. Sea breezes stay away from the coast but still manage to weasel onshore on Cape Cod.

Saturday sees the sea breeze return for all coastal communities, so for that reason, we’ll sink into the low 70s right at the water. Elsewhere, this is another banner day in the low 80s….with more sunshine. By afternoon, some clouds will sneak into the picture from the west.

Sunday has more clouds and the chance for a pop-up shower or brief downpour as a weakening disturbance moves through. Chances are pretty slim for any one spot to be hit, so it’s not something to cancel plans over.

Memorial Day is the tougher forecast.

Widespread showers are breathing down our necks in the afternoon, but if this incoming weather system slows a bit, we could push them off until late day. Worst case, we’re wet by early afternoon.

Nonetheless, highs will slip further into the upper 60s to low 70s. Not ideal, but better than 50s any day.

Be safe and enjoy your holiday weekend!