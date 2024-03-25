boston restaurant talk

Friendly's bids Boston adieu, and more recent restaurant news

By Boston Restaurant Talk

Getty Images

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Below are some of the biggest restaurant and food-related news stories that have been posted between March 11 and March 17.

Friendly's at Logan Airport in East Boston Has Closed
The sole remaining location of a regional chain of restaurants and ice cream shops inside Route 128 has shut down.
Lyrik Back Bay Development to Include at Least Four Dining Spots
A new development that will include a public plaza over the Mass. Pike will also be home to at least four places for food and drink.
Frank at Assembly Row in Somerville Has Closed
A bit more than a half year after its original location in Beverly shut down, a Somerville restaurant is now closed as well.
Lendy's Deli in Saugus Has Closed
A North Shore deli that has been in business for nearly 40 years has shut down.
American Flatbread in Salem Has Closed
A location of a group of restaurants that focus on flatbread pizza has shuttered.
[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

