Feds Order MBTA to Upgrade Safety in 4 Areas, Including Operations and Staffing

The MBTA was ordered on Wednesday to immediately fix safety issues in four areas, with Federal Transit Administration officials highlighting several harrowing details as they announced the new requirements.

Among the "emergency safety issues" flagged by federal overseers is that some MBTA employees at the transit agency's operations control center work 20-hour shifts and get only four hours off before they return to duty, the result of a staffing shortage.

The Federal Transit Administration began investigating the MBTA in April after a recent death and several incidents that caused injuries. The directives issued by the federal agency Wednesday require the MBTA and the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities to collaborate on fixing the issues and improve the culture of safety at the MBTA.

"Safety is our number one priority and must be the primary focus for the MBTA and the DPU," FTA Administrator Nuria Fernandez said in a statement. "Every transit passenger deserves a safe ride. Every transit worker deserves a safe workplace. The MBTA must immediately take action to improve its safety procedures for its passengers and workers."

At one point, officials said Wednesday, 80% of the MBTA's heavy rail subway dispatchers had lapsed safety certifications. And since 2021, the MBTA has reported five "runaway train events" in rail yards or during maintenance, in one case causing three injuries.

The FTA gave the following areas of concern for the MBTA:

Operating Control Center staffing;

General safety operating procedures;

Delayed critical maintenance; and

Lapses in staff safety certifications.

Federal transit overseers will wrap up their on-site inspections of the MBTA this week, and they have already flagged a quartet of major safety issue areas they want the agency to address quickly, the T's top safety official said Monday.

The Department of Public Utilities is being required to seven outstanding safety issues from an October 2019 audit, covering these issues the FTA outlined:

hazard management;

accident investigations;

corrective action plans;

and rules compliance.

Each directive carries its own deadline of between 24 hours and 30 days for the two state agencies -- which are overseen by the Baker administration -- to respond and act.

The Department of Public Utilities "has not fully exercised its authority over the MBTA to help work on safety culture," seeking quick work to close safety gaps investigators found when they kicked off a nearly unprecedented investigation of the transit system across the greater Boston region, one official said.

The State House News Service contributed to this report.