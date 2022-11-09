Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
boston restaurant talk

Full-Service Bar and Indoor Dog Park to Open in Everett

Park-9 Dog Bar is planning to open in early 2023

By Boston Restaurant Talk

Getty Images

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A brand new drinking spot that will cater to dog lovers is on the way.

According to a post within the jobs section of the bostonchefs.com website, Park-9 Dog Bar is planning to open in Everett, with the post indicating that the Elm Way spot will include a 5,000-square-foot indoor dog park that features a full-service bar along with multiple on- and off-leash areas (both inside and outside). If all goes as planned, Park-9 Dog Bar--whose slogan is "Where dogs bring their humans"--will open in the early part of 2023.

The address for the upcoming Park-9 Dog Bar is 24 Elm Way, Everett, MA, 02149. Its website can be found at https://park9dogbar.com/ while its Instagram page is at https://www.instagram.com/park9dogbar/

by Marc Hurwitz (Also follow us on Twitter at @hiddenboston)

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

NOTE: Leslie Hurwitz, who is the father of Marc (the founder of this site) is currently dealing with health issues and needs your help. Please donate if you can at https://gofund.me/76d8ba28, thanks!
Copyright Boston - Boston's Hidden Restaurants

This article tagged under:

boston restaurant talk
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us