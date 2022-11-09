Full-Service Bar and Indoor Dog Park to Open in Everett

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A brand new drinking spot that will cater to dog lovers is on the way.

According to a post within the jobs section of the bostonchefs.com website, Park-9 Dog Bar is planning to open in Everett, with the post indicating that the Elm Way spot will include a 5,000-square-foot indoor dog park that features a full-service bar along with multiple on- and off-leash areas (both inside and outside). If all goes as planned, Park-9 Dog Bar--whose slogan is "Where dogs bring their humans"--will open in the early part of 2023.

The address for the upcoming Park-9 Dog Bar is 24 Elm Way, Everett, MA, 02149. Its website can be found at https://park9dogbar.com/ while its Instagram page is at https://www.instagram.com/park9dogbar/