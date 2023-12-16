Funeral for utility worker killed in Waltham crash to take place on Saturday

Roderick "Kito" Jackson's funeral services will be taking place on Saturday in Cambridge after he died in a crash in Waltham.

The week since Norma Asprilla's son died in a hit-and-run crash has been "horrific," she said at a news conference Friday, a "nightmare that I cannot wake up from."

Asprilla's oldest son, Roderick "Kito" Jackson, was one of two people killed in a hit-and-run incident at a work site in Waltham, Massachusetts, last week.

His funeral will be taking place on St. Paul AME Church at 11 a.m.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

"It's very painful," she said. "I think about it over and over."

The family of National Grid worker Roderick Jackson, who was fatally struck last week in Waltham along with Officer Paul Tracey, is contemplating filing a civil lawsuit.

His death hit her especially hard as she brought the clothes that he is to be buried in to the funeral home, she said.

"Why has this happened to our family? We're good people. Our home is always open," Asprilla said. "We just can't comprehend what's happening."

Jackson, a 36-year-old National Grid worker from Cambridge, was killed in the crash on the afternoon of Wednesday, Dec. 6, along with Waltham Police Officer Paul Tracey, whose funeral was held earlier Friday. Two other National Grid workers were hurt in the crash as well.

A funeral was held Friday for Waltham Police Officer Paul Tracey, who was hit and killed last week alongside utility worker Roderick Jackson.

Jackson, whose nickname was "Kito," is set to be laid to rest at Cambridge's St. Paul AME Church on Saturday. Friday's news conference was to announce the creation of a scholarship in Jackson's name, to be given to a student-athlete from Cambridge, and that the family plans to bring a civil suit against the driver accused of killing Jackson and Tracey, who has a criminal history.

"The family wants answers about why he was able to be out in the community and how something like this ever could have been allowed to happen," said the family's attorney, Thomas Flaws.

The Jackson family attended Tracey's wake on Thursday, a leader of Tracey's funeral said at the service, and Asprilla made a point of offering a statement to Tracey's family on Friday, since they weren't able to attend the funeral.

"We want their family to know, and their community, that we're with them and we also support them as they have supported our family all this time."

Loved ones are mourning the deaths of Waltham Police Officer Paul Tracey and National Grid worker Roderick Jackson, both hit and killed at a work site Wednesday.

Jackson's brother spoke about the impact the crash had on his family last week after the court hearing for Peter Simon, the New Hampshire man facing charges over what happened.

"He meant everything to me, he meant everything to everybody," Manuel Asprilla-Hassan said. "The city of Cambridge knows who he is. When everybody forgets about him, we will remember. This is a nightmare that I'm living in. I woke up -- what just happened? You get what I'm saying? I can't even explain this story to anybody."