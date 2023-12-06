Waltham crash leaves officer dead, sources say; utility workers also hurt

Sources tell NBC10 Boston a police officer was killed in a serious crash that also injured utility workers Wednesday afternoon in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Massachusetts State Police said an officer with the Waltham Police Department was injured in the incident on Totten Pond Road, as was a contractor. Multiple sources later said that officer had died.

National Grid also told NBC10 Boston that three of its workers were also injured, with one seriously hurt.

According to the Middlesex County District Attorney's Office, a male suspect allegedly stole a Waltham police cruiser and fled before crashing that vehicle.

That suspect, whose name has not been released, was taken into custody after fleeing on foot, prosecutors said.

"At National Grid, safety is our first priority. Earlier today, members of a National Grid crew working in Waltham were struck by a vehicle driven by a member of the public. At least three team members were injured and transferred to a local hospital. Preliminary indications are that at least one employee suffered serious injuries," the company said in a statement to NBC10 Boston. "Our thoughts are with the crew members, their families and loved ones."

A woman who lives on the street and called 911 after the crash told NBC10 Boston what she saw.

"All of a sudden, I hear someone, like, screams, and I came out and I saw people on the ground, and I called 911," said Johana Rodriguez. "I was traumatized just watching the scene. It was a horrifying scene."

Rodriguez says the street is busy and drivers are known to speed in the area.

"I've been telling … the city that they need to do something about that," she said. "Cars just go real, real fast."

No further information was immediately available. NBC10 Boston will provide updates as they come into the newsroom.