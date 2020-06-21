Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Woburn

George Floyd Mural in Mass. Vandalized for the 2nd Time

After the painting was defaced the first time, the artist, 42-year-old Esben Rey, vowed to repaint it. It's unclear if he'll repaint it for a second time.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

NBC Universal, Inc.

A mural honoring George Floyd in Woburn, Massachusetts, has been vandalized for the second time in less than two weeks.

The tribute to Floyd, located in the Tri-Community Greenway on the Woburn-Stoneham Line, was found covered with red paint this weekend.

After the painting was defaced the first time, the artist, 42-year-old Esben Rey, vowed to repaint it.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Massachusetts 6 mins ago

Several People Injured in Multi-Vehicle Crash Involving Dump Truck in Westport

coronavirus in massachusetts 2 hours ago

Doctors Reassure Patients It's Safe to Come Into Office

The Jamaica Plain tattoo artist told the Boston Globe he didn't know who vandalized his artwork but that he suspected it was likely a group of young kids causing mischief, as opposed to another graffiti writer.

Police have not released any information on possible suspects, and there was no immediate word as to whether Rey would repaint the mural for a second time.

Floyd died on May 25 after a former Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes while he was on the ground, handcuffed and pleading for his life.

This article tagged under:

WoburnMassachusettsvandalismgeorge floyd mural
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBCLX Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us