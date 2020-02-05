Local
German Shepherd Recovering After Being Tied to Bench and Abandoned in Salem

By Joy Lim Nakrin

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A dog was left tied to a bench and abandoned in Salem, Massachusetts, and authorities are looking for answers.

Alice, a playful German shepherd, was found overnight on Jan. 24 in freezing temperatures in an area surrounded by coyotes. She is now getting care at Northeast Animal Shelter.

The dog was clearly neglected, according to officials.

Workers at the shelter say they are relieved she was not in worse condition, but they noted that she does have some health problems.

The shelter hopes to find Alice a forever home one day.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Salem Police Department at 978-744-1212.

