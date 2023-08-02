Girl, 14, dies after being found unresponsive at Tyngsborough home

A teenage girl found unresponsive at her home in Tyngsborough, Massachusetts, on Monday later died, officials said, noting the 14-year-old's death is under investigation.

The girl was not identified when Tyngsborough police and the Middlesex District Attorney's Office announced the investigation Wednesday, nor was the location of the home. Her death was not immediately found to be suspicious.

First responders were called to the home about about 7:46 a.m. Monday for a report of a person who was unresponsive. They provided emergency medical services there, officials said, and was pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital.

An autopsy was being conducted to determine the girl's cause and manner of death, officials said.