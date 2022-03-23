Girlfriend of Harmony Montgomery's Father Found Dead in NH

The girlfriend of missing New Hampshire girl Harmony Montgomery's father was found dead, police said.

Kelsey Small, who was not charged in connection with the case, died in Manchester, police there confirmed Wednesday. The cause of death is pending but is not considered suspicious, they said.

Small was Adam Montgomery's girlfriend.

According to a police affidavit, the couple was found living in a car on Dec. 31, 2021, in Manchester, when Adam Montgomery was arrested in connection with the disappearance of his daughter.

Montgomery was arrested Jan. 4 on a warrant charging him with felony second-degree assault arising from 2019 conduct against Harmony, as well as one misdemeanor charge of interference with custody and two misdemeanor charges of endangering the welfare of a child pertaining to his daughter.

Harmony’s stepmother, Kayla Montgomery, was jailed on charges that she lied last year that Harmony was in her household to claim food stamp benefits. They have pleaded not guilty and are in jail.

Police continue to investigate Harmony’s disappearance, which they believe occurred between Nov. 28 and Dec. 10 of 2019. But they did not learn she was missing until two years later.

In September, someone known to be a “close contact” of Harmony’s mother, Crystal Sorey, contacted the division and “raised concerns” that Sorey hadn’t seen her daughter since 2019 and hadn’t been able to contact Adam Montgomery, the review said. The division confirmed that Harmony had never been registered for school in the public school system.

The division attempted to find the Montgomery family and speak with Sorey, who later told police she hadn’t seen her daughter since a Facetime call around Easter 2019.

Anyone with information can call 603-203-6060. Manchester police have also said a reward for information that helps find Harmony has surpassed $100,000.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.