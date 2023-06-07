Local

Mattapan

Golden retriever mix found malnourished, abandoned in Mattapan

Anyone who recognizes the dog — now named Chelsea — has been asked to get in touch with the city's animal control

By Lauren Melendez and Matt Fortin

A Good Samaritan found an adorable golden retriever mix — now named Chelsea — malnourished and whimpering for help in Mattapan, and animal control wants to get in touch with the dog's owner.

The one-year-old dog was found abandoned in a crate behind some bushes in a courtyard on River Street on Sunday, according to Boston Animal Control. The person who made the discovery brought the dog to the MSPCA, where she was later picked up by an animal control officer.

Chelsea was taken to Angell Animal Hospital for care, and has since been brought to the City of Boston's animal care facility.

The golden is said to be doing well now, and is under the care of the city's veterinarian.

Anyone who recognizes the dog has been asked to contact Boston Animal Control.

