Person Stabbed Inside Boston Star Market, Attacker Flees, Police Say

The victim was rushed to a Boston hospital; his condition wasn't immediately available

By Asher Klein

Boston police at a Star Market in Mattapan on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. A stabbing was reported at the grocery store.
NBC10 Boston

A person was stabbed inside a Star Market grocery store in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood Tuesday afternoon, police said.

His attacker fled and remained at large about an hour after the incident, reported at the River Street store about 3:33 p.m., police said.

The victim was rushed to a Boston hospital; his condition wasn't immediately available.

Police continued to investigate.

Several police cruisers were seen parked outside the grocery store Tuesday afternoon.

This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.

