Gov. Baker Headed to Tennessee for the Weekend

After a quiet week, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is leaving Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito in charge as he and First Lady Lauren Baker travel to Tennessee on a "personal trip," according to the governor's office.

Baker and his wife are leaving Massachusetts on Friday afternoon and plan to return home on Sunday.

The trip to Tennessee comes on the heels of a longer week-long vacation the Bakers took with family to California earlier this month.

"I had a really nice time with my family," Baker told the News Service about his time on the West Coast. "We spent several days with no phones and we talked about a lot of stuff, but the no phone thing...that part of it was pretty blissful."

With Baker out of state, Polito becomes the acting governor.

She had only one public event on her schedule Friday, a 9 a.m. visit to site of the Grand Street Commons in Worcester, which has been supported by funding from the MassDevelopment Brownfields Redevelopment Fund.