Gov. Baker to Make ‘Public Safety Announcement'

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is set to make a "public safety announcement" on Wednesday afternoon.

He is scheduled to speak at 2:30 p.m. from Worcester District Court. He will be joined by Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, Public Safety Secretary Terrence Reidy and Massachusetts State Police Col. Christopher Mason.

Baker's daily itinerary does not give any hint about what the announcement might be.

At his last press conference on Thursday, Baker announced that parents can now make appointments to get children between the ages of 5 and 11 vaccinated.

Hundreds of appointments at about 20 locations throughout the state went live on the state's VaxFinder website on Thursday morning. More sites were added throughout the day. Some of those appointments were at kid-friendly locations like Boston's Museum of Science, Worcester's Ecotarium and Acton's Discovery Museum.

Baker said the process will work much the same as adult vaccinations at state-run vaccination sites, pharmacies and healthcare centers, with one key difference -- they don't anticipate any supply issues. Right now, only the two-dose Pfizer vaccine is approved for use in younger children.