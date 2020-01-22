Gov. Baker to Outline Budget Plan After Proposing $135 Million Spending Increase for T

Less than a day after delivering the State of the Commonwealth address, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker was set to present his budget plan for the 2021 fiscal year, Wednesday.

Baker and other officials were expected to hold a news conference at 1 p.m. to detail what was expected to be a more than $44 billion spending bill for the fiscal year that begins July 1.

In his speech on Tuesday night, Baker said the budget would include an increase of $135 million to support the operating budget of the MBTA and pay for safety and service improvements on the T.

He also detailed a $15 million partnership he will propose to expand vocation school offerings to adults and students at more traditional high schools. The budget is also expected to include the first year of new money from a $1.5 billion, seven-year overhaul of the state's public education funding formula.

The administration and legislative leaders agreed last week to a tax revenue estimate of more than $31 billion, representing 2.8 percent growth. The Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation has forecast even slower revenue growth in fiscal 2021 that could result in a gap between revenues and expenses of $880 million.