Gov. Baker to Provide Coronavirus Update

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker will provide an update on the coronavirus on Thursday.

He is scheduled to speak at 12 p.m. at the State House. Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito and Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders are also expected to attend.

Massachusetts reported 28 confirmed and probable COVID-19-related deaths Wednesday, bringing the total number of confirmed and probable deaths since the beginning of the pandemic to 8,368 in the state.

There were 217 newly confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, reported Wednesday — bringing the total number of confirmed and probable cases to more than 112,300 in Massachusetts.

There were 580 people reported hospitalized Tuesday because of COVID-19, while 80 were in intensive care units.

The number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 related deaths at long-term care homes rose to 5,303 or more than 63% of all confirmed and probable deaths in Massachusetts attributed to the disease.

Mass. Gov. Charlie Baker announces new testing sites in communities who have seen high rates of coronavirus cases in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, the state’s congressional delegation is calling on U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar to extend the COVID-19 public health emergency declaration that is set to expire on July 25.

The all-Democratic delegation — led by U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren and U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy III — wrote a letter to Azar on Wednesday arguing that the emergency declaration should be extended until the end of the pandemic, calling it “a lifeline for Massachusetts.”

“This determination ensured that Massachusetts would be able to furnish healthcare services they otherwise would not,” the delegation wrote of the initial declaration. “It enabled the Commonwealth to waive certain Medicare, Medicaid, and CHIP requirements, expand the healthcare workforce, and implement critical programs, such as the expansion for telemedicine services.”

The letter was also signed by U.S. Sen. Edward Markey and U.S. Reps. Richard Neal, James McGovern, Lori Trahan, Katherine Clark, Seth Moulton, Ayanna Pressley, Stephen Lynch and William Keating.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.