Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is expected to provide his daily coronavirus update on Thursday.

He is scheduled to speak at 12 p.m. from the State House.

Baker is expected to officially announce Thursday that golf courses across Massachusetts will be allowed to reopen as long as they follow strict safety guidelines.

They include wearing face coverings, maintaining social distancing, groups being limited to four players or less and a minimum of 15 minutes between tee times. Online and remote payment options must be used, golfers must stay in their car until 15 minutes before their tee time and no golf carts or caddies will be allowed.

Baker on Wednesday said the state could begin reopening on May 18 -- when the closure of non-essential businesses is set to expire -- but only if the number of coronavirus patients at local hospitals continues to fall.

"Our goal, starting on May 18, is to begin reopening certain types of businesses in a limited fashion where it can be done more safely than under normal operations," he said.

"But this phased-in process can't begin until we see sustained downward trends" in the battle against the coronavirus, the governor said.

Baker said many hospitals were still relying on temporary spaces such as field hospitals and that any reopening could not take place until they were no longer treating patients under "surge" conditions.

"The phased reopening, where only certain industries begin to reopen, that we're planning for now, can't move forward until we see progress on surge capacity," among other indicators, Baker said.

Officials in Boston and across Massachusetts are planning for what's next in response to the pandemic.

Massachusetts recorded another 208 confirmed COVID-19-related deaths on Wednesday, bringing to 4,420 the total number of deaths recorded in the state since the pandemic’s start.

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Massachusetts surpassed 72,000 on Wednesday after the state reported an additional 1,754 individuals who tested positive for the disease caused by the coronavirus.

The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units now stands at 922, while the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 is more than 3,500.

The number of deaths at long-term care facilities stands at 2,653 — or 60% of all coronavirus-related deaths in the state.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said Wednesday, the first day of the mandatory mask order, that there are signs that social restrictions are working to help curb the pandemic.

As of Wednesday, Massachusetts residents are now required to wear facial coverings in public.

Under the order, masks must be worn in grocery stores and pharmacies, on public transit and in cabs and ride-hailing services. The order also lets store owners deny entry to anyone not wearing a mask.

Those who refuse could face fines as high as $300.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.