Gov. Baker to Provide Update on Coronavirus in Mass.

Gov. Charlie Baker is scheduled to provide an update on coronavirus in Massachusetts on Friday.

He is scheduled to speak at 12:30 p.m.

Baker's new travel order, announced last week, goes into effect Saturday. Anyone coming into Massachusetts through Logan Airport or by car, bus and train will have to prove that they're COVID-19 negative or hunker down.

The mandatory travel order stipulates that all visitors and residents returning to the state from high-risk areas must either quarantine for 14 days or produce negative COVID-19 test results upon return into the state. Violators may face a $500 fine per day.

States considered lower risk, and thus exempt from the travel order, include New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Maine, Rhode Island, Vermont New Hampshire and Hawaii.

Other exemptions to the new travel rules include people passing through, people who commute across state lines for work or school and people coming to the state for medical treatment or military purposes.

During a visit to Pfizer's facilities in Andover on Thursday, Baker said his administration is reviewing the state's guidance on gathering sizes -- currently limited to no more than 25 people indoors and up to 100 people outdoors -- after linking upticks in positive COVID-19 testing rates to larger social events.

"To all our residents, I can't express this enough. Don't be careless or complacent," Baker said, echoing a similar plea from Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo, who reduced her state's gathering limit in response to excessive gatherings.

For the second day in a row, Massachusetts public health officials reported more than 300 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, though the new cases came with a caveat that a reporting error that resulted in a delay of test result reporting from one hospital group was at least partially responsible for the elevated count.

School districts must submit summaries of their preliminary reopening plans to the state Friday as Massachusetts figures out how to get students back in the classroom amid the pandemic.

The state Department of Public Health confirmed 304 new cases and announced the deaths of 15 people with the virus.

With the additions announced Thursday, the state's total caseload rose to 109,400 and the virus's death told climbed to at least 8,375, or 8,595 when counting people who died with probable cases of COVID-19.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 dropped by 23 to 367 as of midday Thursday, DPH said. The positive test rate remained at 2% Thursday, higher than it has been in at least the last month.

State House News Service contributed to this report.