Gov. Healey to Announce Action to Protect Access to Abortion Pill in Mass.

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey says she will announce her administration's plan to protect access to the mifepristone in Massachusetts following a federal court's ruling blocking the Food and Drug Administration's approval of the abortion pill.

Healey, a Democrat, is pledging to take "immediate action to protect access to care in Massachusetts," her administration said in a release Sunday. She is scheduled to hold a press conference at 1 p.m. Monday on the steps of the State House with advocates and officials to outline her plan.

“Medication abortion is safe, effective and legal. Mifepristone has been used safely for more than 20 years and is the gold standard. This is yet another attempt by extremists to ban abortion nationwide. But we are prepared to take immediate action to protect access to this important medication,” Healey said in a statement. “Patients in Massachusetts will continue to have access to mifepristone. We stand for civil rights and freedom, and we will always protect access to reproductive health care.”

Both Healey and Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll weighed in on the topic Sunday on Twitter.

The decision to take mifepristone off the market wasn’t based on facts or science.



It’s a right-wing activist judge forcing an extreme, anti-abortion agenda on the rest of the country.



Massachusetts won’t stand for it. — Maura Healey (@MassGovernor) April 9, 2023

Mifepristone is safe and effective. It’s been the gold standard for over 20 years.



And it’s going to stay available in Massachusetts. — Kim Driscoll (@MassLtGov) April 9, 2023

'Extremism is being substituted for decades of proven science," House Minority Whip Katherine Clark of Massachusetts added.

Extremism is being substituted for decades of proven science.



This is the GOP's dark vision: a nationwide abortion ban.



We must stand together — for women, for freedom, and against the MAGA takeover. https://t.co/nmMteyNgit — Katherine Clark (@WhipKClark) April 8, 2023

Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren also slammed Friday's decision. "One Trump-appointed judge in Texas thinks he knows better than decades of scientific evidence and ruled to block access to medication abortion nationwide," she tweeted. "Because of today’s lawless ruling, women could lose access to a safe and legal medication they’ve relied on for decades."

One Trump-appointed judge in Texas thinks he knows better than decades of scientific evidence and ruled to block access to medication abortion nationwide. Because of today’s lawless ruling, women could lose access to a safe and legal medication they’ve relied on for decades. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) April 7, 2023

Democratic Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts shared her thoughts as well.

Medication abortion is safe, effective, and still legal.



We'll leverage every tool to make sure this routine form of health care remains available. pic.twitter.com/sbca8MVlCg — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) April 8, 2023

Access to the most commonly used method of abortion in the U.S. plunged into uncertainty Friday following conflicting court rulings over the legality of the abortion medication mifepristone that has been widely available for more than 20 years.

For now, the drug the Food and Drug Administration approved in 2000 appeared to remain at least immediately available in the wake of two separate rulings that were issued in quick succession by federal judges in Texas and Washington.

U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, a Trump appointee, ordered a hold on federal approval of mifepristone in a decision that overruled decades of scientific approval. But that decision came at nearly the same time that U.S. District Judge Thomas O. Rice, an Obama appointee, essentially ordered the opposite and directed U.S. authorities not to make any changes that would restrict access to the drug in at least 17 states where Democrats sued in an effort to protect availability.

The extraordinary timing of the competing orders revealed the high stakes surrounding the drug nearly a year after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and curtailed access to abortion across the country. President Joe Biden said his administration would fight the Texas ruling.

The whiplash of the conflicting decisions is likely to put the issue on an accelerated path to the Supreme Court.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.