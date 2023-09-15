hurricane lee

Gov. Healey to discuss storm preparations in Mass. ahead of Hurricane Lee's arrival

She is scheduled to speak at 11:30 a.m.

By Marc Fortier

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey is scheduled to hold a press conference on Friday morning to discuss what the state is doing to prepare for the arrival of Hurricane Lee.

The is set to speak at 11:30 a.m. from the State House. She will be accompanied by Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll, the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency and other state officials.

The powerful storm is mostly expected to impact coastal areas of Massachusetts, with strong winds causing power outages and flooding and high surf anticipated as well.

Massachusetts is under a tropical storm warning, and the storm is expected to arrive in southern New England on Friday afternoon.

