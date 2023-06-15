Local

Massachusetts

Gov. Healey to make ‘major criminal justice announcement' Thursday

The Boston Globe reports that the governor is set to recommend pardons for seven people

By Marc Fortier

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey has called a press conference on Thursday to make a "major criminal justice announcement."

The event is scheduled for 12 p.m. at the State House.

No details about the announcement were released by the governor's office, but The Boston Globe reports Healey is set to recommend pardons for seven people. The names of those people are not yet known.

Any pardon recommendations would have to be approved by the Governor's Council.

During her campaign for governor, Healey promised to pardon those who had been convicted of simple marijuana possession if elected.

