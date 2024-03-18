boston restaurant talk

Graffiti Pizza and Street Food opens in Allston

By Boston Restaurant Talk

Instagram/Graffiti Pizza Allston

A new option for pizza and more has come to Allston.

According to a source, Graffiti Pizza and Street Food is now open in Allston, moving into a space on Harvard Avenue a short distance south of the Brighton Avenue intersection. The new spot, which is takeout/delivery only, features what its menu says is "rectangular, thin crust, Rome style" while also offering, subs, wraps, and pasta dishes.

The address for Graffiti Pizza and Street Food is 136 Harvard Avenue, Allston, MA, 02134. Its website can be found at https://www.graffitistreetfood.com/

