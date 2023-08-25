Grand jury brings new charges in deadly shooting at NH workplace

A woman suspected of fatally shooting another woman at an office building in Rochester, New Hampshire, this May before being arrested in North Carolina days later has been indicted by a grand jury, prosecutors said Friday.

The Strafford County Grand Jury last week brought two alternative counts of second-degree murder against Haydee Rivera-Nadeau, 65, as well as a count of falsifying evidence, the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office said.

Rivera-Nadeau is accused of shooting Lisa Rocheleau at the Professional Arts Building on Winter Street on the morning of May 1. Rivera-Nadeau was arrested in Charlotte, North Carolina, later that week, officials have said, and Rocheleau died at Portsmouth Regional Hospital two weeks later.

Rocheleau, 50, was a mother of three and the former domestic partner of Rivera-Nadeau, the New Hampshire Union Leader has reported.

When Rocheleau died, charges against Rivera-Nadeau were upgraded from attempted murder to second-degree murder. Rocheleau's death was found to be a homicide caused by a gunshot wound, officials have said.

A woman was arrested in North Carolina after a shooting that left another woman critically injured in Rochester, New Hampshire.

Rivera-Nadeau was arrested in Charlotte after Rochester police reached out to local police to let them know they believed she was in the area, officials have said. She was taken into custody without incident and charged with being a fugitive from justice, then extradited to New Hampshire.

The grand jury's indictment, filed last Friday, charges Rivera-Nadeau with second-degree murder for allegedly fatally shooting Rocheleau and, alternatively, for allegedly recklessly causing her death by shooting her. She was also charged with allegedly moving and concealing the gun used to shoot Rocheleau.

Rivera-Nadeau is due to face the charges in Strafford County Superior Court on Sept. 6. It wasn't immediately clear if she had an attorney who could speak to the new charges.