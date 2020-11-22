Local

Grant Will Help Prevent Youth Homelessness in Rhode Island

Rhode Island has received a nearly $95,000 grant to help prevent youth homelessness and housing instability, issues exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic, officials say.

The federal grant will target needed housing and supportive assistance to at-risk former foster children who are aging out of foster care, U.S. Sen. Jack Reed said in a statement.

"This federal funding is a smart investment in providing opportunity for young people and helping them find a stable home," the Rhode Island Democrat said. "It will assist Rhode Island Housing and its partners with targeted efforts to curb youth homelessness and reduce housing insecurity."

The grant is going to Rhode Island Housing, which assists buyers, homeowners and renters.

Rhode Island Housing can use the funding for vouchers that help provide up to 36 months of housing and voluntary supportive services for at-risk youth aging out of foster care.

Studies show that about 25% of former foster youth nationwide experience at least one period of homelessness after exiting foster care.

