Green Line Extension's Union Square Line shutting down for bridge repairs

For the next 25 days, those who rely on the Green Line trains to Union Square will need to find another way to get around.

The Green Line's Union Branch is relatively new, but it's having to close now in order for crews to repair the Squires Bridge, which runs over the Green Line tracks in Somerville.

Originally, the Union Square Station was set to shut down in July for 42 days, but that plan was altered after pushback from a handful of state lawmakers fearing the repairs along with this summer's Sumner Tunnel closure would be too disruptive for riders.

Therefore, Gov. Maura Healey and the MBTA postponed the work until now, and now service will be paused for nearly a month while work is done on the bridge.

Green Line Reminder: Service between Lechmere and Union Square is suspended through October 12 due to MassDOT work on Squires Bridge. Use local bus routes for service to the Green Line E Branch or Orange Line. pic.twitter.com/4CwwAGYJdC — MBTA (@MBTA) September 18, 2023

The Squires Bridge goes through the Route 28/McGrath Highway over the Union Branch of the Green Line, the Fitchburg Commuter Rail line and the Somerville Avenue Extension. That means riders hoping to get to Union Square will need to get off on the East Somerville stop of the Medford Branch and continue on a bus.

These are not shuttles, but rather bus lines 86, 91, and the CT2 buses that travel between Union Square and East Somerville Station.

Service will resume on Friday, Oct. 13.