Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Rob Gronkowski

No Gronk Spike: Star Tight End Out for Sunday's Pats-Bucs Game

By Marc Fortier

NBC Universal, Inc.

Rob Gronkowski is not making the trip to New England and will not play in Sunday night's Patriots-Buccaneers game, ESPN is reporting.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

More to come.

This article tagged under:

Rob GronkowskiTom BradyPatriotsBill BelichickBuccaneers
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us