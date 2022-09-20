Local

South Station Air Rights

Groundbreaking Event Tuesday for Next Phase of South Station Redevelopment Project

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and Transportation Secretary Jamey Tesler are set to be at the groundbreaking event Tuesday morning

By Alysha Palumbo

This photo shows renderings of the South Station Air Rights Development
Hines

Boston city and state officials are set to hold a groundbreaking event Tuesday for the next phase of the massive redevelopment project going on at South Station, all while highlighting the work that's already been done.

The South Station Air Rights development is a multi-phase project that broke ground in January 2020. Part of the redevelopment will become the South Station Transportation Center, which will connect the rail terminal and the bus terminal. This project doubles the bus terminal's capacity and will eventually make for easier transfers.

Meanwhile, up above will be a mixed-use, 677-foot tower with office and residential space.

The redevelopment project will also add much needed parking in the area, with about 900 parking spaces when all is said and done.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and Transportation Secretary Jamey Tesler are set to be at the groundbreaking event Tuesday morning.

Suffolk Construction continues to work on the redevelopment effort during the day and overnight. It's expected to be completed in 2025.

