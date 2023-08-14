Groundbreaking for new Holyoke Veterans' Home to be held Monday

A groundbreaking ceremony will be held on Monday for the new Massachusetts Holyoke Veterans' Home, which will replace the existing long-term care facility that was built over seven decades ago.

Gov. Maura Healey, Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll and many other officials are expected at Monday's groundbreaking, which is scheduled for noontime.

According to a state website about the project, the new facility will house 234 veterans once it's completed, and is scheduled to be substantially completed in the summer of 2028. The new care facility will feature a "small house model," as well as many amenities such as gardens, a hair salon, dining and social areas and an event pavilion outside.

Residents will also have access to on-site physical therapy and dental care.

The replacement facility will have attributes of sustainable design, like geothermal heating and cooling and high efficiency windows.

The existing veterans' home has many rooms with three or four beds.

The home was the site of one of the deadliest COVID-19 outbreaks in a long-term care facility nationwide. 76 residents who had COVID died in the spring of 2020, and a 77th patient died of the virus in December of that year.

The total estimated cost of the 350,000-square-foot facility is about $483 million.