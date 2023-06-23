Local

Holyoke

Man dead after shooting in Holyoke

By Irvin Rodriguez

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in Holyoke, Massachusetts on Friday morning.

Authorities say a man died due to gunshot wound on Appleton Street between Maple and Chestnut Streets.

According to WWLP reports, they could see a section of the street taped-off, with Holyoke police officers placing evidence markers in the area.

The incident is under investigation.

