Police say a gun was found in a student's backpack at Excel Academy in East Boston on Wednesday afternoon.

The gun was reportedly discovered by school police. School and police officials said everyone at the school is safe and the school has been secured.

Boston police said they are on their way to the school to retrieve the gun.

No further information was immediately available.