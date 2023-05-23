No Victims Found After Report of Gunfire in Dorchester; Road Reopened

Multiple intersections in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood were shut down after reports of shots fired in the area set off a search for the suspect, but have since reopened, Massachusetts State Police said Tuesday.

State police confirmed Gallivan Boulevard was shut down at multiple locations, including the intersections with Dorchester Avenue and Washington Street, as they and Boston police search for a suspect. As of Tuesday afternoon no victims had been found and the scenes had cleared, though a search for the suspect continued.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

