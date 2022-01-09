Timeline: What We Know So Far About Harmony Montgomery's Disappearance

Authorities have intensified their search for Harmony Montgomery, the 7-year-old girl who has been missing since 2019.

New Hampshire police are seeking the public's help in the mysterious and prolonged disappearance that only recently surfaced.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Here's a timeline of events made public so far in the girl's disappearance:

Easter 2019: Harmony's biological mother, Crystal Sorey, told NBC10 Boston this was the last time she spoke to Harmony over Facetime.

Sorey lost legal custody of the girl in 2018 as she struggled with substance abuse issues. Harmony's father, Adam Montgomery -- who had legal custody -- blocked all contact. He was living in Manchester at the time.

Sorey, who lives in Massachusetts, said that she went on to call New Hampshire schools, drove by homes associated with her Harmony's father and made multiple calls to the New Hampshire Division of Children, Youth and Families.

NBC10 Boston

October 2019: Manchester police, Harmony was seen during a Manchester police call for service in October 2019 at a residence in the city. This is the last time she was seen in Manchester, police said.

Dec. 31, 2021: Manchester police announce they received a report that Harmony Montgomery has not been seen since late 2019. "The circumstances surrounding this prolonged absence are very concerning and are being thoroughly investigated," the department said in a statement.

Authorities in Manchester, New Hampshire, are looking for a child who was last seen two years ago.

December 2021 - January 2022: Authorities search a home on Gilford Street in Manchester, New Hampshire, multiple times, which they said in a news release "is a focus of the investigation because it is the last location where Harmony was known to reside before her disappearance in 2019."

NBC10 Boston

Jan. 4, 2022: Harmony's father, Adam Montgomery, is arrested on charges including failing to have Harmony in his custody. He pleaded not guilty.

Handout

Jan. 5, 2022: Adam Montgomery's wife, Harmony's stepmother, is arrested, accused of welfare fraud for allegedly collecting food stamps for the girl even though she was no longer living with the couple. She pleaded not guilty.

Jan. 8, 2022: Speaking first to NBC10 Boston, in her first public comments since the mysterious disappearance, Sorey had this message for her 7-year-old girl: "Hi, baby. If you can see me and hear me, I want you to know that I never stopped looking for you and I won't stop fighting until I find you, okay? You stay strong and mommy's right here fighting for you. I love you!"

As New Hampshire police continue investigating the disappearance of Harmony Montgomery, her mother is speaking publicly for the first time.

Police have established a dedicated, 24/7 tip line that members of the public can call or text with information about Harmony’s whereabouts. They reiterated their plea to call or text the it at 603-203-6060.

Nearly $100,000 in reward money has been made available for information on where she is.