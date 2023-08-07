Harmony Montgomery's father to face sentencing Monday after firearm conviction

Adam Montgomery, the New Hampshire man charged for murder in the disappearance of his five-year-old daughter, is expected to be sentenced on unrelated weapons charges Monday.

He was found guilty in June on six separate charges, including being a career armed criminal. That charge alone carries a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison. Montgomery was accused of having a shotgun and a rifle, even though he has multiple felony convictions in New Hampshire and Massachusetts.

These charges are not related to the second degree murder charges he faces in connection with the death of his five-year-old daughter, Harmony.

Harmony Montgomery's body has never been found, but she is presumed dead, and authorities believe she had been murdered in December of 2019. Her disappearance only came to light in 2021, and garnered national attention.

Adam Montgomery pleaded not guilty in October to a second-degree murder, falsifying physical evidence and abuse of a corpse charges. Authorities allege that he killed his daughter, Harmony, by repeatedly striking her in the head with his fist.

Montgomery's sentencing on the gun charges is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Monday in Hillsborough Superior Court.