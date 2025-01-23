Police investigating apparent kidnapping in CT looking for SUV with RI plates

Hartford Police are investigating the apparent kidnapping of a woman on Maple Street on Thursday morning and they are asking for help to find a vehicle.

Hartford police are looking for a 2009 Huyndai SantaFe with Rhode Island plates 1YD 582.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The vehicle was last seen in the Glastonbury area and police said it is possibly heading to Rhode Island.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

No additional information was immediately available.