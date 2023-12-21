Harvard University president faces plagiarism allegations

A new review by Harvard University has found more instances of possible plagiarism in President Claudine Gay's academic work. Now, Congress is taking a look at these allegations.

Earlier this month, Harvard University acknowledged that there was inadequate citation in two of Gay's works in academic journals, reported the Boston Globe, adding that she has since submitted corrections.

According to the Boston Globe, Harvard also discovered examples of duplicative language without proper attribution in her 1997 PhD dissertation.

Despite calls for her to resign, Harvard University says Claudine Gay will keep her job as president.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

"President Gay will update her dissertation correcting these instances of inadequate citation," read in part a summary that was released to the Globe.

In the meantime, a congressional committee said it has begun reviewing how the school is handling the plagiarism allegations.

"Our concern is that standards are not being applied consistently, resulting in different rules for different members of the academic community. If a university is willing to look the other way and not hold faculty accountable for engaging in academically dishonest behavior, it cheapens its mission and the value of its education. Students must be evaluated fairly, under known standards — and have a right to see that faculty are, too," Chairwoman Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., said in part in a public notice posted Wednesday on the House Committee on Education and the Workforce website.

Harvard is already under investigation for how it has handle antisemitism in recent weeks.