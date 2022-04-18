Haverhill Police Officer Charged With Drunken Driving After Crash

A police officer in Haverhill, Massachusetts, is facing a drunken driving charge after he was involved in a 2-car crash on Sunday night.

Haverhill police said Officer Carlos Arriaga was involved in a 2-vehicle crash just before 8 p.m. Sunday on Essex Street.

He was off duty at the time.

Police said Arriaga's 2017 Mercedes GLE 350 struck a parked and occupied 2022 Honda CRV, causing damage to both vehicles. Both drivers reported minor injuries.

Arriaga was arrested for operating under the influence of liquor and has been placed on administrative leave, Haverhill police said.

No further information was immediately available.

Three years ago, Arriaga was charged with assault and battery after a woman alleged he threw a water bottle at her during an argument over a dating app alert.

The woman told responding officers the two were in bed when Arriaga received an alert from Match.com on his phone. They began arguing, the documents say, and she claimed she began gathering her belongings to leave.

She claimed Arriaga was acting "all crazy" and punching the windows of her vehicle as she tried to leave, according to the documents.

The final disposition of that case was not immediately known.