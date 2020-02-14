Local
Haverhill Police Seek Missing Woman

Haverhill Police

Police in Haverhill, Massachusetts, are looking for a woman who has been missing since Wednesday.

Bonnie Kristiansen was last seen around 5 p.m. on Feb. 12, police said Friday.

Kristiansen was wearing a green long-sleeve shirt, a white coat, blue jeans, white sneakers and a maroon backpack when she was last seen.

No physical description of Kristiansen was available, but police released her photograph.

Anyone with information is asked to call 978-373-1212.

