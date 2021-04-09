Haverhill Public Schools Reopen Following Massive Ransomware Attack

Students in Haverhill, Massachusetts returned to the classroom Friday after a massive ransomware attack crippled the district's computer system.

The Haverhill Public School District said its IT department noticed early Wednesday morning that something was wrong with the system, shutting down the network "before large scale corruption of the system occurred."

The school's entire system, including its remote learning platform, was out of operation, the district said.

Parents were relieved to see their children back in school.

“I know sometimes things happen and I’m just so glad they were able to recover and back in school today,” Inez Gilchrist, a parent, said.

Lily Molina, added: “It was very crazy, the kids couldn’t get up to do their homework or online classes.”

Thursday was supposed to be the first day back in-person in the classroom for students in grades 2 through 4. Those students, as well as pre-kindergarten and first graders, are set to return today. Grades 5 thru 12 will be remote.

The district says it is considering Thursday a snow day and will make it up on Friday, June 18.

The buildings did not have internet access, barring a few hot spots, as the district goes through their technology to ensure the malware is gone.

"I guess they’re going to do paper work today,”said Emily Ulloa.

The Department of Homeland Security, Haverhill Police as well as Haverhill Public Schools are all investigating.