Haverhill school employee accused of sending pornographic images to student

An educator working for the school district in Haverhill, Massachusetts, has been accused of sending pornographic images of himself to a 16-year-old student, authorities said Friday.

Justin Smith, 25, works as an educational support professional at the Gateway Academy, according to the Essex County District Attorney's Office. He is charged with two felony counts of distributing obscene matter to a minor.

Smith was arrested Thursday and arraigned in Haverhill District Court on Friday. His bail was set at $4,000 and he was ordered to have no contact with the alleged victim, no contact with minors, to stay away from schools and comply with GPS home confinement.

Additional details were not immediately available.

The Gateway Academy is an alternative school designed to "meet the learning needs of students who struggle in a traditional middle and high school setting," according to the district website.

Smith is scheduled to return to court on July 8.

