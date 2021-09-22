Hawk Survives Crash Through Window in Wareham

A hawk took pool-hopping to new heights Wednesday, when it crashed into a window surrounding a home's pool, authorities said.

The hawk was not visibly injured, though images shared by the Wareham Department of Natural Resources showed the bird staring at the window it broke through.

"Let's just say this poor hawk was seeing birdies!!!" the department wrote on Facebook, in sharing the story.

A Department of Natural Resources officer captured the bird, checked it for injuries and took it to the Cape Wildlife Center to be further assessed, officials said.