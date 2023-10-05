Hazmat team responds to Beverly Hospital for chemical spill

A hazmat team responded to a hospital in Beverly, Massachusetts, Thursday night, for a chemical spill.

The Beverly Fire Department and a regional hazardous materials team were called to Beverly Hospital on Herrick Street for a chemical spill that occurred in an enclosed portion of a lab, a spokesperson for the hospital said.

The spill was immediately controlled and the lab area was promptly sealed, according to the spokesperson.

"There has been no impact to patient care or safety," the spokesperson added.

No injuries were reported.

Beverly Hospital is part of Beth Israel Lahey Health.