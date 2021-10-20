Head of Charles Regatta Returns: Watch It Live This Weekend

After being canceled last year due to coronavirus restrictions, the iconic Head of the Charles Regatta returns to Boston this weekend with an extra day of racing.

The world’s largest rowing event, slated for Friday, Oct. 22 to Sunday, Oct. 24, has added races Friday in a bid to spread out the schedule and allow for the addition of an alumni event on Sunday for 2020 graduates who lost their senior season to coronavirus.

The three-mile race attracts thousands of athletes from around the world and includes rowers of all ages, from 17 to 90-plus.

All rowers who were accepted for the 2020 event are being allowed to compete this year.

New COVID-19 safety guidelines have been put in place due to the pandemic. All volunteers must be fully vaccinated, and organizers are strongly encouraging vaccination for all athletes, sponsors and spectators. Vaccination is not mandatory, however.

Masks will not be required outdoors, but all athletes, coaches, event staff, sponsors, volunteers and spectators will be required to wear a mask at indoor locations.

Below is the full schedule:

Friday

8 a.m.: Men's Senior-Veteran Singles (70+)

8:18 a.m.: Women's Senior-Veteran Singles (70+)

8:45 a.m.: Men's Grand Master/Veteran Singles (50+, 60+)

9:28 a.m.: Women's Grand Master/Veteran Singles (50+, 60+)

10:02 a.m.: Women's Senior-Master Doubles (50+)

10:10 a.m.: Women's Grand-Master Doubles (60+)

10:24 a.m.: Men's Senior-Master Doubles (50+)

10:31 a.m.: Men's Grand-Master Doubles (60+)

10:46 a.m.: Mixed Para Inclusion Doubles

Saturday

8 a.m.: Men's Master & Senior Master Singles (30+, 40+)

8:22 a.m.: Women's Master & Senior-Master Singles (30+, 40+)

8:40 a.m.: Men's Club Singles

8:58 a.m.: Women's Club Singles

9:15 a.m.: Women's Master Doubles (40+)

9:28 a.m.: Men's Master Doubles (40+)

9:40 a.m.: Men's Senior-Master Eights (50+)

9:51 a.m.: Men's Grand-Master Eights (60+)

10:05 a.m.: Women's Senior-Master Eights (50+)

10:17 a.m.: Women's Grand-Master Eights (60+)

10:30 a.m.: Men's Senior-Master Fours (50+)

10:42 a.m.: Men's Grand-Master Fours (60+)

10:53 a.m.: Women's Senior-Master Fours (50+)

11:06 a.m.: Women's Grand-Master Fours (60+)

11:26 a.m.: Men's Alumni Eights

11:46 a.m.: Women's Alumnae Eights

12:08 p.m.: Men's Club Fours

12:27 p.m.: Women's Club Fours

12:55 p.m.: Men's Club Eights

1:11 p.m.: Women's Club Eights

1:28 p.m.: Men's Master Fours (40+)

1:36 p.m.: Men's Alumni Fours

1:50 p.m.: Women's Master Fours (40+)

1:57 p.m.: Women's Alumnae Fours

2:14 p.m.: Men's Master Eights (40+)

2:24 p.m.: Women's Master Eights (40+)

2:39 p.m.: Men's Championship Doubles

2:52 p.m.: Women's Championship Doubles

3:06 p.m.: Men's Championship Singles, Men's Lightweight Singles

3:23 p.m.: Women's Championship Singles, Women's Lightweight Singles

3:41 p.m.: Mixed Legs/Trunk/Arms Fours, Para Inclusion Fours

Sunday