Health Care Workers Suing Maine Gov. Ordered to Reveal Identities

By The Associated Press

Nine health care workers who sued Democratic Maine Gov. Janet Mills over the state’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate have until Monday to reveal their identities.

The workers have so far remained anonymous, but on Thursday a federal appeals court in Boston rejected a motion by the workers and gave them until Friday to file an amended complaint with their names.

The plaintiffs were later given an extension until Monday. Attorneys for Liberty Counsel, a law firm representing the health care workers, said in a court filing Friday that the one-day extension is needed to give lawyers time to speak with each plaintiff about whether they want to proceed.

Maine
