Hearing scheduled for Tuesday in Karen Read murder trial: Watch live

A hearing is scheduled Tuesday morning in the Karen Read case ahead of her second trial later this year.

The hearing is set for 9 a.m. in Norfolk Superior Court. You can watch it live in the video player above.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE >Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Read is accused of hitting her Boston police officer boyfriend John O'Keefe with her SUV and leaving him to die in the snow in Canton, Massachusetts, outside the home of Brian Albert — another Boston police officer — in January 2022. Read's team claims she was framed, the victim of a police conspiracy. She faces charges of second-degree murder, knowingly leaving the scene of an accident and involuntary manslaughter.

Dr. Marie Russell, a defense dog bite expert who testified at Read's first trial, is scheduled to take the stand Tuesday to answer questions from prosecutors. She was questioned by the defense team at a hearing last month but prosecutors did not get a chance to finish.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our >News Headlines newsletter.

Prosecutors don't want Russell to testify in the retrial, citing inconsistencies in her testimony.

Read's defense argued during her first trial that O'Keefe's injuries were not caused by a vehicle, but by Albert's German shepherd. Russell testified at the first trial that the wounds on O'Keefe's arm were consistent with a dog bite.

In a court filing last week, prosecutors also asked the judge to prevent forensics expert Richard Green from testifying at Read's second trial. Green testified at the first trial about a Google search by Jennifer McCabe, a key witness in the case.

Green testified at the first trial that the search "hos long to die in cold" was made around 2:30 a.m., hours before O'Keefe's body was found in the snow. But McCabe and prosecutors maintain that search happened after O'Keefe's body was found at 6:23 a.m.

Read's second trial was initially set to take place in January, but it was recently delayed until April at the request of both the defense team and prosecutors.